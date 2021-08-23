Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,378 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $41.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.