Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) vs. Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Head to Head Review

Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Human Pheromone Sciences and Edgewell Personal Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 1 3 1 0 2.00

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus price target of $44.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.56%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care 4.62% 9.78% 4.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Edgewell Personal Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care $1.95 billion 1.24 $67.60 million $2.73 16.28

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

