Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $296,000 in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $93,315,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in APi Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in APi Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,245 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in APi Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after purchasing an additional 847,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in APi Group by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 695,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

