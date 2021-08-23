Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $49.37 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.