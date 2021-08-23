Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.94 Million

Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post $24.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.12 million to $26.10 million. Quanterix posted sales of $31.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $101.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.71 million to $106.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $128.08 million, with estimates ranging from $122.38 million to $137.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $48.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.97.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $196,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,621 shares of company stock worth $2,555,040. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,174.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.