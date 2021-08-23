NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

