Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to post $408.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.00 million and the highest is $434.20 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $367.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,990,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 93,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $239.10 on Monday. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

