Millennium Management LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,338 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $177.13 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

