Morgan Stanley Purchases 68,046 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 721,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 121,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,722 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 511,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

ADVM stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

