Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $505.98

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 505.98 ($6.61) and last traded at GBX 504.78 ($6.59), with a volume of 91125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501 ($6.55).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 481.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.83.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.