Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,029.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,029 ($39.57) and last traded at GBX 2,984 ($38.99), with a volume of 5681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,992 ($39.09).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,188.75 ($28.60).

Get Greggs alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,719.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%.

About Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.