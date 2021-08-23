Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,442.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,442 ($18.84) and last traded at GBX 1,426.40 ($18.64), with a volume of 17566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXB shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,334.14.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Siyamak Rasty acquired 2,235 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

About Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

