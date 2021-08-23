BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,004.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($13.12) and last traded at GBX 1,004 ($13.12), with a volume of 30525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 993 ($12.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of £961.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 949.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Louise Nash acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,054 ($13,135.62). Also, insider Merryn S. Webb acquired 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63).

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

