Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 1,145.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,484 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Immutep were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immutep by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Immutep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at $6,140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Immutep by 948.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMP opened at $3.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $283.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80. Immutep Limited has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immutep in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

