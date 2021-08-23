Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,298 Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,780,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,578,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ADN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.60 million, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 0.39. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN).

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.