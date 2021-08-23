Millennium Management LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACBI. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Shares of ACBI opened at $24.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $492.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

