Millennium Management LLC Sells 49,721 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,721 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

