Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,515,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TMX opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

