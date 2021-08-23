Morgan Stanley Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.