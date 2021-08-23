Morgan Stanley Buys 319,357 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 384.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of GAN worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $640.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.05. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

GAN Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

