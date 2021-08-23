NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NXRT opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

