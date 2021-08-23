Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXGN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 143,943 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 22.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 634,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

