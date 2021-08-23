Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.61.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $6,677,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 105,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $8,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

