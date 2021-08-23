Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.