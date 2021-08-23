Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $33,000 in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $761.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

