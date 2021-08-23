Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 291,990 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 89.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGD. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $2,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of New Gold by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 898,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in New Gold by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 717,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in New Gold by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 743,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 413,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $728.50 million, a P/E ratio of -107.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

