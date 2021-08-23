Royal Bank of Canada Sells 30,903 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 333.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,840,000.

Shares of LRGE opened at $57.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.44. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

