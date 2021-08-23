eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in eXp World were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,700 shares of company stock worth $11,984,840. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

