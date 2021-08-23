Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 489.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.35 on Monday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.