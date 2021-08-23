Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,269,000 after buying an additional 1,704,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after buying an additional 1,875,566 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Frank’s International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,387,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 212,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Frank’s International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,462,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Frank’s International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 229,520 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $618.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

