Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

