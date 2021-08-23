Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells $2,247,725.70 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 25,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $2,247,725.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $90.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

