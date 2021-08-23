Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 390,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,259,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD opened at $86.02 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

