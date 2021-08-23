J Scott Wolchko Sells 20,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00.

FATE stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.82. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

