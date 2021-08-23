Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 73.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Evolent Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Evolent Health stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.03. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,868 shares of company stock worth $2,715,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

