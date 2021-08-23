Royal Bank of Canada Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of BlueLinx worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 30,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,518,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 8,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $403,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,166 shares of company stock worth $3,477,678 over the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BXC opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

