Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $353,000 in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 378.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37,903.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the period.

FCG opened at $12.42 on Monday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

