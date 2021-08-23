Royal Bank of Canada Buys 795 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTBA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,032.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,428 shares of company stock worth $129,043 and sold 15,000 shares worth $442,050. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTBA opened at $29.28 on Monday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $484.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.02.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

