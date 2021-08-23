Royal Bank of Canada Has $338,000 Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period.

Shares of QGRO opened at $73.77 on Monday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30.

