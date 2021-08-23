Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 32,325 RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.