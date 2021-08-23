Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Baozun by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Baozun by 317.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Baozun by 36.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Baozun by 51.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BZUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

