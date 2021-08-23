Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sintx Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 399,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sintx Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SINT opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

