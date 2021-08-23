Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fuel Tech by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fuel Tech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $52.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 5.90. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

