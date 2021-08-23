Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $58,000 in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable by 86.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 112,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

APWC stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.