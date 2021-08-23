Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $67,000 Position in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,576 shares of company stock worth $905,108. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.33. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.