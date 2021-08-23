Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 40,364 Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,364 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Phoenix New Media were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 739,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $88.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

