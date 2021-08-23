Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $86,000 in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of BioHiTech Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHTG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in BioHiTech Global by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioHiTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

BHTG stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. BioHiTech Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioHiTech Global, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

