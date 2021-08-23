Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 206.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

AGFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

