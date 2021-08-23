Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $6,184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.14 on Monday. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

