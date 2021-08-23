Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 5,940 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 240,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 360,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVF opened at $6.90 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

